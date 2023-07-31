Bridgeport News: NYC Cops Barricades Himself, 5 Guns Recovered, 1 Cop Injured–GOES UNREPORTED

2023-07-30@5:30AMish– #Bridgeport CT– Viewers reached out to me that early Sunday morning, a former New York City police officer barricaded himself inside his home in the 1100 block of Iranistan Avenue holding his wife against her will. The Bridgeport Swat team was activated. A video of the incident was also live-streamed online (see frame grab below). Bridgeport Police attempted to kick the door in but were unsuccessful at first. One officer was injured “blowing his knee out” and taken to the hospital after a failed attempt to kick in the door. A third attempt was made and the door opened and the suspect was taken into custody. The wife was covered in blood and her face was rearranged according to neighbors. I’m told that the suspect’s badge, radio, and 5 guns were recovered.

Police spokesperson Scott Appleby said in a statement “The City of Bridgeport does not report on incidents of domestic violence for the safety and privacy of all parties involved including any victims and any children. This does not change based upon anyone’s previous employment. An individual was arrested and will proceed through the court process”.

Should you be kept in the dark because it is a domestic situation? Once a news story spills into the streets including suicides it should be reported. So I guess we won’t know who was arrested or any other details of weapons according to this. All is well in Ganimville….