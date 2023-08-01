Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Westport News: Domestic Violence

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 1, 2023

On July 9, 2023 at approximately 1:36 PM, Westport Police met with the complainant of this incident at Westport Police Department. They reported a domestic that occurred the previous night where
Mr. Tsai allegedly assaulted the complainant after an argument.


Mr. Tsai allegedly took the complainants cell phone and prevented them from calling 911 to report the incident while it was occurring. A warrant was issued and on July 19, 2023, Mr. Tsai turned himself into the Westport Police Department and was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Assault 3rd

He wasreleased on a court set bond of $50,000

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: NYC Cops Barricades Himself, 5 Guns Recovered, 1 Cop Injured–GOES UNREPORTED

Jul 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Teen Hit By Fleeing Motorcycle

Jul 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2 Shot

Jul 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Funny Money

Aug 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Westport News: Domestic Violence

Aug 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Overturned Kayak Found

Aug 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Press Release – LANGUAGE ACCESS FOR SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCY ALERTS

Jul 31, 2023 Stephen Krauchick