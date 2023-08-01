Westport News: Domestic Violence

On July 9, 2023 at approximately 1:36 PM, Westport Police met with the complainant of this incident at Westport Police Department. They reported a domestic that occurred the previous night where

Mr. Tsai allegedly assaulted the complainant after an argument.



Mr. Tsai allegedly took the complainants cell phone and prevented them from calling 911 to report the incident while it was occurring. A warrant was issued and on July 19, 2023, Mr. Tsai turned himself into the Westport Police Department and was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Assault 3rd

He wasreleased on a court set bond of $50,000