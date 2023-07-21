Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Teen Shot

Jul 21, 2023

On July 20, 2023, at approximately 8:05 pm a ShotSpotter activation occurred within the 500 block of Trumbull Avenue (9 rounds fired – BPD CFS 23-58860).   

A short time later a 16-year-old Stratford teen presented at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.  This is reported to be a non-life-threatening injury.  The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle.  The victim’s parent/guardian has been notified and responded to the hospital.

No further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective Todd Toth, at 203-581-5203.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS

