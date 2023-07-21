Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Academy Agility Test

Jul 21, 2023

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police Training Academy held their physical agility test at Harding High School and invited potential candidates to watch and have any questions they might have answered. Over 60 showed up and looked to advance their careers with Bridgeport Police Department. Applications for the position of Bridgeport Police Training Recruit are only available after the announcement of the scheduled written examination. Interested candidates can go to PoliceApp.com and apply here- https://www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-Bridgeport-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/4643/

