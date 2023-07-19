Driver Of Truck That Leaked Human Waste on I-95 Causing A Pile Up Arrested

#Bridgeport CT–On the evening of July 17, 2023, at approximately 10:33 PM, the Connecticut State Police received a report of a hazardous situation on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, specifically between exit 27 and exit 30. The incident involved a large semi-truck that was observed leaking an unidentified substance from its trailer onto the roadway. This resulted in a dangerously slick surface, leading to multiple motor vehicle accidents in the same area.

As emergency responders rushed to the scene, it was discovered that the tractor-trailer responsible for the hazardous spill did not stop at the scene and instead exited the northbound lanes of I-95, taking local streets as an escape route. Unfortunately, the treacherous conditions caused by the leaked substance also affected two Connecticut State Police cruisers, which were involved in a separate motor vehicle accident in the vicinity.

The subsequent investigation led law enforcement officers to identify the operator of the runaway semi-truck as Shaky Steevenson Joseph, born on December 16, 1988, through his Connecticut State Driver’s license number 249555138. Authorities promptly contacted Joseph’s employer, who communicated with him and instructed him to pull over his tractor-trailer onto the right shoulder of the RT 8 northbound exit 17 off-ramp, where he was to await the arrival of State Police.

Upon the arrival of Troopers at the designated location, Joseph was taken into custody. He now faces multiple charges, including 12 counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, which corresponds to Connecticut General Statutes (C.G.S.) 53a-63, as well as charges of reckless driving under C.G.S. 14-222 and operating a motor vehicle with an unsecured load, in violation of C.G.S. 14-271(b). Joseph was subsequently processed and released after posting a $25,000 cash/surety bond as required.

Shaky Steevenson Joseph’s next legal proceeding will take place at the Bridgeport Superior Court (GA-02) on August 8, 2023, at 9:00 AM. The court appearance will provide an opportunity for the charges brought against him to be formally addressed and further legal actions to be determined.