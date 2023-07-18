Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

BRIDGEPORT POLICE LOOKING TO IDENTIFY PICKPOCKET WHO STOLE LOTTERY WINNINGS FROM ELDERLY VICTIM

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Jul 18, 2023

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify the female in the attached images who pickpocketed an elderly man of his lottery winnings on July 4th.

The suspect passed the victim as he was leaving the Gulf Express gas station at 1598 Capitol Ave. on July 4th. and stole his wallet containing several hundred dollars in lottery winnings out of his back pants pocket. The female suspect then fled in a red Hyundai driven by a male with a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at: ( 203) 581-5218.

All tips will be kept confidential.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

