BRIDGEPORT POLICE LOOKING TO IDENTIFY PICKPOCKET WHO STOLE LOTTERY WINNINGS FROM ELDERLY VICTIM

The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify the female in the attached images who pickpocketed an elderly man of his lottery winnings on July 4th.

The suspect passed the victim as he was leaving the Gulf Express gas station at 1598 Capitol Ave. on July 4th. and stole his wallet containing several hundred dollars in lottery winnings out of his back pants pocket. The female suspect then fled in a red Hyundai driven by a male with a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at: ( 203) 581-5218.

All tips will be kept confidential.