Police have located a truck leaking oil, possibly the vehicle responsible for the oil on the highway. The truck is at Lordship Boulevard at Eagles Nest. Expect the highway to be closed until they clear from exit 27 to exit 30.

2023-07-17@10:42pm–#Bridgeport CT–As many as 10 vehicles have crashed, including a tractor-trailer and 2 state troopers on I-95 northbound near exit 27 possibly caused by oil in the middle lane causing the pileup.

THE HIGHWAY IS CURRENTLY SHUTDOWN Northbound