Bridgeport News: Both Victims Pass In Success Av Fire

On July 14, 2023, at approximately 4:20 am the Bridgeport and Stratford Fire Departments responded to Building 86 Success Village on the report of a structure fire. Bridgeport Police Officers also responded to secure and control the scene as firefighters battled the fire and searched for victims. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the East Side of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport firefighters rescued two victims from the building. Both were transported to Bridgeport Hospital with critical injuries. The male victim, identified as 88-year-old Jose Pizarro, died at the hospital later that morning on July 14th. The female victim has been identified as Mr. Pizarro’s wife Rose. Mrs. Rose Pizarro passed away this afternoon (June 17, 2023) at the hospital. She was 91 years old.

Inspectors with the Bridgeport Fire Department (BFD) along with Fire and Explosive investigators assigned to the Connecticut State Police (CSP) are conducting a collaborative investigation. Bridgeport Police Detectives are assisting with that investigation.

Fire investigators served administrative search warrants on July 14, 2023. Bridgeport Police detectives served one additional search warrant on July 15, 2023.

At this point, the BFD will remain the lead agency for this investigation. A criminal case is being explored by Bridgeport Police Detectives as they work alongside fire officials.

The family of Mr. and Mrs. Pizarro have been notified. “On behalf of our City, Fire department, Police department, and ECOC our sincerest condolences go out to the Pizzaro family and their friends.” Stated Mayor Ganim

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Bridgeport Fire Inspector Joseph Carr at 203 576-8372. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. Information received on the TIPS Line will be forwarded to the Fire Inspectors Office.