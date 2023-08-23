Bridgeport News: 3 Shot – 1 Critical

On August 22, 2023, at approximately 10:50 pm Bridgeport Police responded to multiple ShotSpotter activations and reports of numerous victims shot within the 1200 block of Park Avenue. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

Upon arriving in the area, Officers quickly located (2) victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, identified as a 38-year-old Bridgeport woman, appeared to have been shot in the leg. Police quickly rendered first aid to stop the bleeding. She was transported to an area hospital via AMR ambulance where she is listed in stable condition. Another victim, identified as a 50-year-old Bridgeport man, appeared to have been shot in the face. He was also transported to an area hospital via AMR ambulance and is reported to be in stable condition.

A third victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital via private vehicle. That vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Charles Street & Main Street but continued to the hospital. Police were able to secure this private vehicle at the hospital ER. The third victim, identified as a 32-year-old Wethersfield, CT man, appeared to have been shot in the torso. He is listed in critical condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation. A large crime scene was located along Park Avenue between Washington Terrace and Wood Avenue. The crime scene extended into the Gulf Gas Station parking lot located at intersection of Park Avenue and Wood Avenue. Multiple items of evidence were located, collected, and processed by the Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit.

There were multiple shooters involved in this incident with more than 30 rounds fired. Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.