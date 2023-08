Press Release – Bridgeport Structure Fire

At 2:05pm this afternoon the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a fire in an occupied 3 family home at 114 Poplar St on the city’s west side. The 2nd and 3rd floor apartments sustained major smoke

and fire damage.



The incident was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes. The Red Cross was notified that 7 adults and 1 child need assistance with housing. No reported injuries to civilians or residents.