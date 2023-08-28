Bridgeport News: Car Crashes Into Crowd Hurting Children

Witnesses told me a car crashed into a gathering of people in the 1700 block of Central Avenue this evening injuring 3 children and an adult. The driver of the car had to be extricated by firefighters and was also injured and transported to the hospital.

Police said in a statement:

At 1951hrs the Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with pedestrians struck in the 1700th block of Central Avenue. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR were all dispatched and on-scene reports indicated that there was a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a small crowd of people. Early reports indicate that injuries seem to be non-life threatening but involve approximately 5 children and multiple adults. All parties treated at the scene and/or being transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.