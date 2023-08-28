Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Crashes Into Crowd Hurting Children

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 28, 2023

Witnesses told me a car crashed into a gathering of people in the 1700 block of Central Avenue this evening injuring 3 children and an adult. The driver of the car had to be extricated by firefighters and was also injured and transported to the hospital.

Police said in a statement:

At 1951hrs the Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with pedestrians struck in the 1700th block of Central Avenue. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR were all dispatched and on-scene reports indicated that there was a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a small crowd of people. Early reports indicate that injuries seem to be non-life threatening but involve approximately 5 children and multiple adults. All parties treated at the scene and/or being transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Another Homicide

Aug 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Aug 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Aug 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

Stratford News: Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident

Aug 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car Crashes Into Crowd Hurting Children

Aug 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG TO INSURANCE DEPARTMENT: UNJUSTIFIED RATE REQUESTS MUST BE REJECTED

Aug 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Fall From Ladder

Aug 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick