Bridgeport News: Another Homicide

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 2:50 am Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Pembroke Street & Arctic Street. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 26-year-old Bridgeport man lying on the sidewalk just south of the intersection. The victim appeared to be suffering from a critical injury. Medics arrived and quickly transported the victim to an area hospital where he passed away.

A short time after the initial ShotSpotter activation, the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received information of a second victim who presented at an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities. This victim, identified as a 23-year-old Stratford man, is also reported to have been injured while at the intersection of Pembroke Street & Arctic Street. He is listed in stable condition.

Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation. They are being assisted by Detectives from the Forensic Identification Unit. The Detective Bureau is currently in the process of interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and notifying next of kin.

There were multiple shooters involved in this incident. Both victims appear to have been targeted.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Brian Coyne, at 203-581-5223. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.