Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Aug 8, 2023

Thank you to all who reached out to let me know about this stabbing that went unreported by the Bridgeport Police. If you have a news item please message me on Facebook.

On 8-5-2023 around 2024hrs, there was a caller who reported a male party being stabbed in the chest near the 1600 block of Park Ave. Upon arrival, officers confirm a male party was suffering from a wound to the victim’s upper chest. Officers than applied pressure to the would prior to the arrival of medical professionals. Medical professionals arrived minutes later and transported the victim to the hospital.

Based on the description provided by the victim and others, police were able to find and arrest the suspect. The suspect is identified as Jose Del Arca (Photo attached). Jose Del Arca was charged with 53a-181 Breach of Peace 2nd degree, 53a-59- Assault 1st degree and held on $100,000 bond.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

