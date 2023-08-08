Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Southport News: Switzers Pharmacy Robbed

Aug 8, 2023

#Southport –On 08/05 at 6:25am a passerby reported as he was driving on Pequot Av, seeing the front door of Switzers Pharmacy smashed.

The entry appeared to have been made through the front glass door, which was ajar and the glass shattered. Inside the store, the main store shopping area appeared to be undisturbed. Behind the checkout counter, the register drawer was open with only coins inside and no cash. The rear room contained pharmaceutical products, which appeared to be ransacked. Multiple cabinets were ransacked, with multiple drawers still open. One cabinet contained bank deposit envelopes, which were empty. There was a large safe in the center of the room which appeared to be locked and undisturbed.

The owner was contacted and responded to the scene. The case was turned over to the detective bureau.

