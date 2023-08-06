Fairfield Commission on disAbilities Honors the Anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act

Fairfield, CT – July 26, 2023 – Dan Van Horne, Chair of the Commission on disAbilities and Director of Human and Social Services, Julie DeMarco, are pleased to honor the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), “The ADA has improved the lives of people with disabilities immensely, and that is worth celebrating!” said Dan Van Horne, Chair of the Commission on disAbilities. “We honor the inclusion and access promoted by the ADA.”

Grounded in four core outcomes of full participation, equal opportunity, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency, the ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in contexts such as of public accommodation, employment, transportation, and community living and provides recourse for people with disabilities who faced discrimination. “The work of the Commission on disAbilities is to ensure that Fairfield is a welcoming community where people with disabilities can participate and contribute as active members of our town,” Van Horne added.

The Commission on disAbilities has extended the deadline for its 2023 Survey. To complete the survey go to 2023 Fairfield disAbility Commission Survey (google.com). The results will help the Commission set priorities for future work by highlighting gaps in resources and services. “Understanding these needs will guide the Commission to focus on topics that will deliver lasting benefits to those with disabilities and will change the dialogue on what we can do to be a more inclusive community,” said Human and Social Services Director Julie DeMarco.

For more information about the Commission on disAbilities, go to its webpage: Fairfield Commission on disAbilities – Town of Fairfield, Connecticut (fairfieldct.org). Information about town services and programs available for people with disabilities is available by calling the Fairfield Department of Human and Social Services at 203-256-3170; and on its website (https://www.fairfieldct.org/humanservices); or by email at socialservices@fairfieldct.org.