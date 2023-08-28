Train Service on the Metro-North New Canaan Branch Line Resumes Saturday, September 2, 2023

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) alerts riders that train service on the Metro-North (MNR) New Canaan Branch Line resumes on Saturday, September 2, with the 6:20 a.m. train.

Over the last several months, a track improvement project was underway along the line. Now that the project is completed, an existing speed restriction in the Stamford area has been eliminated, allowing trains to travel 20 miles per hour faster through this section.

In advance of train service resuming, test trains will be operating along the New Canaan Branch Line between Stamford and New Canaan in both directions to test and inspect the railroad crossings and tracks.

“We appreciate the public remaining patient as this important work took place over the summer months. These infrastructure improvements allow for improved and more reliable service on the New Canaan Branch Line into the future,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Public Transportation Bureau Chief Ben Limmer. “We remind the public to use caution around the tracks as trains will resume operation shortly. We look forward to welcoming customers back on September 2 as we head into a busy fall season.”

The public is reminded to use caution at all railroad crossings. CTDOT offers the following reminders and safety tips:

Red Flashing Lights and Gates mean “Road Closed”.It is unsafe – and illegal – for pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicle operators to bypass flashing railroad warning lights or lowered gates. A person violating a crossing as a pedestrian or motorist can be held liable for injuries to train passengers/railroad employees or damages to railroad property resulting from a train making an emergency stop to avoid a collision.

Emergency Notification System (ENS). Each railroad crossing has a blue sign posted with a phone number and Crossing Identification Number to use in the event of a crossing emergency such as a car stuck on the tracks or malfunctioning warning devices. If your car gets stuck on the tracks – get out, get away, and phone the ENS number immediately.

Railroad Property is Private Property. Using the tracks for walking, cycling, or vehicles is unsafe and against the law.

Keep Pets Leashed. For their own safety and that of their handlers, pets should always be under control whenever near railroad tracks or crossings.

Customers are reminded the complete train schedule can be accessed at https://new.mta.info/agency/metro-north-railroad.

All rail customers are encouraged to pre-purchase their rail tickets before boarding. Customers may use the MTA eTix app or ticket vending machines conveniently located at most New Haven Line stations. For information on how to use the MTA eTix app, visit https://new.mta.info/traintime.

For real-time service updates and information, customers can use the following options:

MYmta app – Customers who use the comprehensive MYmta smartphone app will see real-time travel information for all MTA services in one place.

new.mta.info – The “Service Status” box at new.mta.info is always the definitive source for the latest status for each line.

For those who prefer to contact the MTA by telephone, information is available by dialing 511. Connecticut customers should call (877) 690-5114. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the MTA at 511.