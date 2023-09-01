Connecticut State Troopers Gear Up for Labor Day Weekend Traffic

Middletown, CT (August 30, 2023) – As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Connecticut State Troopers are urging drivers to brace themselves for increased traffic on roadways across the state. State Troopers will be actively patrolling highways and ensuring public safety throughout the holiday weekend, as individuals gather for beach outings, backyard barbeques, and local park festivities, resulting in higher vehicular presence on the roads.

Commencing from 12:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, Troopers from each of the agency’s 11 divisions will be conducting mobile DUI patrols. Moreover, Troopers will also be on the waterways, monitoring State Police watercraft activities, as numerous residents are expected to engage in boating and other water-based recreational pursuits this weekend.

“While the current weather forecast is promising, encouraging outdoor gatherings, the State Police anticipates substantial traffic during this extended holiday weekend. In light of this, we implore drivers to prioritize their safety and well-being by adhering to road safety measures,” emphasized Colonel Stavros Mellekas, the commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police. “Motorists should allocate ample travel time, anticipate potential road delays, exercise caution, and bear in mind that compliance with traffic regulations is a shared responsibility.”

Connecticut State Troopers offer a few important reminders to all motor vehicle operators:

Alcohol and Cannabis Use: Individuals intending to consume alcohol or cannabis are strongly urged to designate a sober driver. This preventive measure is essential to avert potential tragedies. The combination of impaired driving and substances is a perilous mix. Should you encounter a suspected impaired driver while on the road, please dial 911, as this constitutes a genuine emergency.

Move Over Law: Motorists are reminded to consistently adhere to the Move Over Law, which mandates that when approaching one or more stationary or significantly slowed emergency vehicles on a highway shoulder, lane, or breakdown lane, drivers must promptly reduce speed to a reasonable level beneath the posted speed limit. Additionally, if driving in the lane adjacent to the emergency vehicle, it is mandatory to change lanes, unless such a maneuver would be deemed unsafe or unreasonable.

As an enduring commitment, Troopers will persistently strive to preempt accidents on Connecticut’s thoroughfares. Conformity with road regulations is the collective responsibility of all individuals. This entails fastening seat belts, observing speed limits, refraining from cell phone use, and dedicating full attention to the primary task of driving whenever one is behind the wheel.