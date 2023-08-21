Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Troopers Respond to Wrong-Way Driver on I-95 in Milford

Aug 21, 2023

#Milford CT–On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 10:29 p.m., Troop G in Bridgeport was advised of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound travel lanes on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit #39 in Milford. Responding Troopers observed a silver Subaru Forester displaying a Connecticut registration, traveling south in the northbound lanes and initiated a motor vehicle stop, safely bringing the vehicle to a stop in the area of Exit #37.

Troop G was further advised that the Subaru had struck another vehicle prior to being stopped by troopers. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The operator of the Subaru was positively identified as Kelsey McManus (DOB 04/03/1989) of Norwalk. During their interactions, Troopers observed that McManus was exhibiting signs of possible impairment. McManus agreed to participate in

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard. Based upon the information obtained during the on-scene investigation, McManus was taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where she was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-227a, Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol

C.G.S. 14-222, Reckless Driving, 14-237, Driving Wrong Way on a Divided Highway

C.G.S. 53a-63, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

C.G.S. 53a-167a, Interfering with Officer/Resisting.

McManus was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Milford Superior Court, on September 21, 2023.

