Fairfield Man Damages Milford Motel

Aug 23, 2023


#Milford CT– On August 20, 2023, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the Mayflower Motel located at 219 Woodmont Road in response to a reported incident of criminal mischief. Following a thorough investigation into the matter, it was ascertained that an individual identified as Raj Kumar, a 31-year-old male residing at 51 Marne Avenue in Fairfield, was responsible for causing damage to the property. Consequently, Kumar was taken into custody and subsequently charged with the offense of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

In light of the charges brought against him, Kumar’s bond was set as a Promise to Appear (PTA), and he is scheduled to appear in court on September 19, 2023, to address the allegations. The investigation concluded that the damage to the Mayflower Motel property had been inflicted by Kumar, leading to his apprehension and subsequent legal proceedings.

