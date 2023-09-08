Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield Cops Bust Romanian Connection

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 8, 2023

In Fairfield, two individuals, a male identified as Radu Radulescu with a date of birth of 10/24/88, and a female identified as Pinchi Anghel with a date of birth of 3/25/90, are currently in custody. The Fairfield Police Department was contacted because both individuals were recognized by Home Depot for engaging in larcenies through fraudulent activities.

Their modus operandi involved taking products from the shelves, returning the items, and using sleight of hand techniques to steal money from the cashiers. During the encounter with law enforcement, the female provided a fake name, which led to her being charged with interfering with the officers.

The male subject, Radu Radulescu, who has an extensive criminal history across multiple states, attempted to evade arrest by fleeing and providing a fake name. Additionally, he has outstanding warrants in six different states: Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Utah, Virginia, and New Jersey. Most of these warrants are related to charges of fraud and larceny.

It’s important to note that the warrants from Utah and Virginia allow for full extradition, meaning Radu Radulescu will be held in custody and face charges as a Fugitive From Justice. The legal proceedings will follow accordingly.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Dehydrated Mail Carrier

Sep 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Car Hits Building

Sep 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Water Main Break

Sep 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield Cops Bust Romanian Connection

Sep 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 3 Od’s

Sep 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Person Shot

Sep 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Shed Fire

Sep 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick