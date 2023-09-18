Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Victim Of Carjacking Targeted

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 17, 2023

2023-09-17 #Westport CT– Thieves Target Victim Carjacking Him

Westport, CT– On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 3:50 PM Westport Police responded to a residential burglary and carjacking on Bayberry Lane. The complainant reported that as they returned home and pulled into their garage, two (2) suspects entered the garage. The suspects assaulted the complainant while they were seated in the vehicle and subsequently stole their blue Aston Martin after forcibly removing the victim. It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle.

The complaint suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault but declined medical attention. Broadcast messages were sent to neighboring towns and Connecticut State Police. Both of these vehicles were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8. The Westport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact us at (203)341-6080.

It is believed that our victim was targeted and followed back to their residence. Therefore, Westport Police are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport News: Snapped Utility Pole

Sep 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Sep 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk Westport

I-95 Crash Injures 5

Aug 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Sep 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Possible Shooting

Sep 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Victim Of Carjacking Targeted

Sep 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Derby News: Crash on Route 34 Requiring Extrication

Sep 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick