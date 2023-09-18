Westport News: Victim Of Carjacking Targeted

2023-09-17 #Westport CT– Thieves Target Victim Carjacking Him



Westport, CT– On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 3:50 PM Westport Police responded to a residential burglary and carjacking on Bayberry Lane. The complainant reported that as they returned home and pulled into their garage, two (2) suspects entered the garage. The suspects assaulted the complainant while they were seated in the vehicle and subsequently stole their blue Aston Martin after forcibly removing the victim. It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle.

The complaint suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault but declined medical attention. Broadcast messages were sent to neighboring towns and Connecticut State Police. Both of these vehicles were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8. The Westport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact us at (203)341-6080.

It is believed that our victim was targeted and followed back to their residence. Therefore, Westport Police are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911.