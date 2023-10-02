Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS CAN NOW SIGN UP FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNT CARD

Oct 2, 2023

Free Discount Card Enables Consumers To Receive Savings on Certain Prescription Drugs

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced that effective today, Connecticut residents can now enroll in a newly launched program enabling them to receive a discount card that can be presented at pharmacies to receive savings on certain medication.

The discount card is provided through ArrayRx, a multistate consortium Connecticut recently joined that has a goal of providing accessible pharmacy solutions for state partners. Other participating states include Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The multistate consortium uses the leverage of bulk purchasing to offer up to 80% savings on generic prescription drugs and 20% savings on name-brand prescription drugs.

To receive a discount card, Connecticut residents must apply online at arrayrxcard.com. A valid physical Connecticut address and e-mail address are required to enroll. The card is provided to consumers digitally via e-mail and can be downloaded to smartphone wallets. There is no cost to receive a discount card, and there are no age or income restrictions.

Authorization for Connecticut to join the partnership was established by a provision of Governor Lamont’s health care affordability bill, which was approved by the General Assembly and signed into law earlier this year (Public Act 23-171). The program is administered by the Office of the State Comptroller.

“Obtaining this discount card is a way that consumers can save some money on medications they need to stay healthy,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage all Connecticut residents to sign up for a discount card and use it at the pharmacy.”

“Affording prescription drugs is a significant obstacle many Connecticut residents are facing at a time when costs are rising and insurance covers less than it used to,” Comptroller Scanlon said. “Governor Lamont and I are working hard to rein in high healthcare costs, and the ArrayRx card is a free and secure tool all residents can use to save at their local pharmacy. Regardless of their health insurance status, I urge all Connecticut residents to take advantage of this free program.”

