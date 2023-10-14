Party in the Stacks: Where Mystery and Romance Meet

Saturday, October 21st, 7pm – 10pm at the library.

This year’s theme features the romantic mystery genre which includes a wide variety of books, movies and authors. Classics include ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. Guests will enjoy themed decor, music, dancing, themed hors d’oeuvres, signature drinks, and a vast array of silent auction and raffle baskets. Costumes optional. Adults only.

Tickets available for sale online at tinyurl.com/FOMLPITS (credit/debit) or at the Library (cash/check only).

Ticket prices: $50.00 through September 30; $60.00 starting October 1st.

Visit our online program calendar at https://milford-pl.libcal.com for the full listing of all programs and events. Paper calendars are still available and can be printed using the link below; copies are also available at all library service desks.