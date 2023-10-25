SHU Accident Arrest- 10 Times Over Legal Limit Traveling 85mph

2023-10-25#Fairfield CT– On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, Fairfield Police Crash Reconstructionists make an arrest following the September 29, 2023 crash involving the serious injury of four Sacred Heart University (SHU) students and an Uber driver on Jefferson Street. Following an extensive investigation, it was determined by police crash investigators, that TYLER DELK (19) of South Orange, NJ, and Sacred Heart University student himself, was operating a 2018 Audi S5 Convertible at speeds exceeding 85mph on Jefferson Street. At one point, Delk lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a 2021 Toyota Corolla being operated by an Uber driver and occupied by four female SHU students.

At the time of the collision, Delk was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol which was determined to be ten times the legal limit. In Connecticut, the limit for alcohol for a person under 21 years of age is .02%. Delk was arrested and charged at Saint Vincent’s Hospital with Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, (5) Counts of Assault 2nd with a Motor Vehicle, and (5) Counts of Reckless Endangerment. He was released after posting a $250,000 court-set bond and will appear in court when he is medically cleared. The Fairfield Police wish to thank all of those who performed life-saving measures to those involved in this terrible crash on the scene and we wish a speedy recovery to everyone.