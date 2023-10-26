Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Chemical Spill At Sacred Heart University

Oct 26, 2023

#Fairfield CT– At 8:03 PM Wednesday night, the Fairfield Regional dispatch center received a report about a chemical spill in a science lab on the campus of Sacred Heart University. Fairfield Fire Units swiftly responded, and Assistant Chief George Gomola assumed command upon their arrival. The SHU Department of Public Safety had already evacuated and secured the building as a precaution due to the unknown chemicals involved and the potential for reactions. The Fairfield County Hazardous Incident Response Team was summoned to assess and identify the spilled chemicals. Additionally, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection offered assistance. The Fairfield HazMat team entered and secured the scene, containing the spill to the original office, and fortunately, there were no reported student or staff exposures or injuries. University Facilities took over the scene, with a private cleanup contractor on the way. American Medical Response provided medical standby, and the Fairfield Police assisted in securing the incident area on campus.

