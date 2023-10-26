STRATFORD HOSTS INAUGURAL VETERANS DAY PARADE

Saturday, November 11, 2023

STRATFORD- The Town of Stratford and the Marine Corps League Housatonic Detachment #1129 are pleased to announce the inaugural Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11th.

The parade steps off at 10am from Stratford Town Hall, traveling south on Main Street. The parade will conclude at the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Academy Hill, which is hosted by Stratford’s VFW Post 9460.

“On Veterans Day we take time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and contributions of all who served our country in the military and their families,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, who will serve as Parade Marshal. “The Town is privileged to host this inaugural parade. Please join us as we salute our local heroes.”

Veterans from Stratford and neighboring communities will participate in the parade route. Community and civic organizations are also invited to participate, whether it be marching in the parade or cheering on the sidelines of the parade route. This Celebrate Stratford event is sponsored by Teamsters Local #1150 and Sikorsky Aircraft, a Lockheed Martin Company and Burns Construction.

Please note: Main Street will be closed from Barnum Avenue to Academy Hill from 9:30am to 11:30am. St. James Church is hosting its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 11th. Folks attending Veterans Day activities should refrain from parking in the St. James parking lots and on Broad Street. Stratford Police Officers will allow participants of the St. James event to access Main Street, if necessary.