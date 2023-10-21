Stratford Library Workshop on November 6″Surprise Photos with Your Cell Phone”

The Stratford Library will present a special photo workshop on Monday, November 6 at 7 pm. Stratford’s Dee Hiatt, whose current exhibit “The Cell Photo Photo Project” is currently on display at

the Library, will host the workshop entitled “Surprise Photos with Your Cell Phone”. It is free and open to the public. Participants are invited to bring their cell phone and learn how to: look at

surroundings slowly and calmly, wait to take a photo until you are intrigued by something, editing the photo, if necessary, while keeping the honesty of what you photographed and sharing your photos

with others.

The “Surprise Photos with Your Cell Phone” workshop will be held in the Stratford Library Board Room (lower level) from 7-8 pm on November 6.

For further information call the Library at: 203.385.4162.