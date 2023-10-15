STRATFORD LIBRARY OFFERS “DREAMING WITH DEPARTED”

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, CT will present an unusual holiday program “Dreaming with the Departed” on Tuesday, October 17 from 6:30-8 pm . Dream teacher Adelita Chirino will host the special program which is free and open to the public.

October is a magical month; a time of year leading up to Halloween and Dia de los Muertos, the holiday where traditionally indigenous ancestors honored those they love who are no longer in this physical waking life. It is also a great time to contemplate dreams and how they might help one to understand death better. Dreaming with our departed allows us to stay connected to those we still love.

Chirino will share how dreams can be a bridge to connecting with the departed and many more wonderful aspects of Active Dreaming. The teacher invites people to come and learn how you can better understand the gifts your dreams may be offering you. “We are never alone when we let our dreams accompany us through life’s journeys”, adds Chirino.

“Dreaming with the Departed” will held in the Library’s Lovell Room beginning at 6:30 pm on October 17.

It is free and open to the public but seating will be limited and reservations are required online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/11136963