Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY OFFERS “DREAMING WITH DEPARTED”

Stephen Krauchick

Oct 15, 2023

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, CT will present an unusual holiday program “Dreaming with the Departed” on Tuesday, October 17 from 6:30-8 pm.  Dream teacher Adelita Chirino will host the special program which is free and open to the public.                             

October is a magical month; a time of year leading up to Halloween and Dia de los Muertos, the holiday where traditionally indigenous ancestors honored those they love who are no longer in this physical waking life.  It is also a great time to contemplate dreams and how they might help one to understand death better. Dreaming with our departed allows us to stay connected to those we still love.  

 Chirino will share how dreams can be a bridge to connecting with the departed and many more wonderful aspects of Active Dreaming. The teacher invites people to come and learn how you can better understand the gifts your dreams may be offering you.  “We are never alone when we let our dreams accompany us through life’s journeys”, adds Chirino.

“Dreaming with the Departed” will held in the Library’s Lovell Room beginning at 6:30 pm on October 17. 

It is free and open to the public but seating will be limited and reservations are required online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/11136963

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

