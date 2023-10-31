The Stratford Library’s “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series will be featuring a captivating presentation on the American Revolution on November 12. This event aims to shed light on the often overlooked participation and crucial role played by people of color during this historical period. The speaker, Eric Chandler, will return to the library to deliver a thought-provoking discussion titled “Slaves, Freemen & Haitians in the American Revolution: Between a Rock and a Hard Place.”

Chandler’s talk will delve into the narratives of individuals who, motivated by the pursuit of freedom from chattel slavery, fought for both the Revolutionary cause and the British forces. The talk will also explore the lesser-known stories of free Black individuals who fought alongside White colonists to protect their families, homes, and livelihoods during this time.

This event will highlight estimations suggesting that individuals of color, constituting as much as 25% of General Washington’s Continental forces, significantly contributed to the Revolutionary War. Moreover, Haitian troops sent by their French masters played a protective role in Southern ports like Savannah. The discussion will not only emphasize their participation in the American War for Independence but also shed light on the ramifications of their involvement later on in their home island of Haiti.

Eric Chandler, a retired professional with over 30 years of experience as an underwriter for a leading land title insurance company, has been actively involved in American Revolutionary War Living History since 1974. His dedication to portraying various roles within this historical context demonstrates his depth of knowledge and passion for the subject matter.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, spearheaded by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is set to take place from 2 pm to 3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room located at 2203 Main Street in Stratford. For further details and inquiries, individuals are encouraged to visit www.stratfordlibrary.org or contact the library at 203.385-4162. This informative and engaging event is open to all members of the public, offering a unique opportunity to explore a lesser-known aspect of American history.