Trumbull

Trumbull News: Fatal Crash

Oct 15, 2023

Trumbull Police are now on the scene of a two-car motor vehicle crash on White Plains Road (Route 127) in Trumbull. The crash involves serious injuries and the roadway in this area will be closed for several hours. White Plains Road will be closed between Reservoir Avenue and Brock Street until further notice.

The Trumbull Police received several 911 calls, on Sunday, October 10, at approximately 3:30 PM, reporting a two-car motor vehicle accident on White Plains Road (Route 127) near the entrance ramp to Route 25 Southbound. A convertible and a sedan collided causing heavy damage to both vehicles with the convertible coming to rest on its side. The only occupant of the sedan and one passenger of the convertible were transported to area hospitals, however the other occupant of the convertible sustained fatal injuries. First responding Trumbull police officers rendered medical aid to the victims and secured the scene. Trumbull EMS and Nelson Ambulance also arrived on the scene to treat and eventually transport the two (2) victims to area hospitals. Trumbull Center Fire Department also arrived on the scene to assist and secure the scene. The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Divisions are currently investigating this incident. The cause of the accident and cause of death have not been determined at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

