Trumbull News: Fatal Crash

The Trumbull Police received several 911 calls, on Sunday, October 10, at approximately 3:30 PM, reporting a two-car motor vehicle accident on White Plains Road (Route 127) near the entrance ramp to Route 25 Southbound. A convertible and a sedan collided causing heavy damage to both vehicles with the convertible coming to rest on its side. The only occupant of the sedan and one passenger of the convertible were transported to area hospitals, however the other occupant of the convertible sustained fatal injuries. First responding Trumbull police officers rendered medical aid to the victims and secured the scene. Trumbull EMS and Nelson Ambulance also arrived on the scene to treat and eventually transport the two (2) victims to area hospitals. Trumbull Center Fire Department also arrived on the scene to assist and secure the scene. The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Divisions are currently investigating this incident. The cause of the accident and cause of death have not been determined at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.