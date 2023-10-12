Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Warrant Results in Seized Firearms, Arrest of Bridgeport Man

Oct 12, 2023

#Bridgeport CT– On 10/12/2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the State Urban Violence and Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, Statewide Narcotics Task Force, and the Bridgeport Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at an address on Perth Street in Bridgeport after detectives developed information indicating that a resident was illegally in possession of multiple firearms.

During the investigation, it was learned that the resident, positively identified as Louis A. Feliciano, DOB 08/14/1985, was ineligible to possess firearms in the state of Connecticut. Detectives executing the search located and seized two (2) handguns, one (1) assault rifle, five (5) extended rifle magazines, two (2) extended pistol magazines, as well as ammunition and two (2) sets of body armor.

Based upon these findings, Louis A. Feliciano was taken into custody and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following violations:

C.G.S. 53a-217, Criminal Possession of a Firearm (3 counts)

C.G.S. 53a-202w(c)(1, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (5 counts)

C.G.S. 53-202c, Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon

C.G.S. 53a-217d, Criminal Possession of Body Armor

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

