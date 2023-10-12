Warrant Results in Seized Firearms, Arrest of Bridgeport Man

#Bridgeport CT– On 10/12/2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the State Urban Violence and Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, Statewide Narcotics Task Force, and the Bridgeport Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at an address on Perth Street in Bridgeport after detectives developed information indicating that a resident was illegally in possession of multiple firearms.

During the investigation, it was learned that the resident, positively identified as Louis A. Feliciano, DOB 08/14/1985, was ineligible to possess firearms in the state of Connecticut. Detectives executing the search located and seized two (2) handguns, one (1) assault rifle, five (5) extended rifle magazines, two (2) extended pistol magazines, as well as ammunition and two (2) sets of body armor.

Based upon these findings, Louis A. Feliciano was taken into custody and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following violations:

C.G.S. 53a-217, Criminal Possession of a Firearm (3 counts)

C.G.S. 53a-202w(c)(1, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (5 counts)

C.G.S. 53-202c, Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon

C.G.S. 53a-217d, Criminal Possession of Body Armor