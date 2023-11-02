Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

2 Yutes Arrested In Shelton

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 23, 2023


On November 19, 2023, at around 2:15 am, police in Shelton responded to a stolen vehicle report, successfully locating the stolen car and another connected vehicle, which led to a pursuit; during the chase, the pursuing vehicle crashed, and the driver attempted to flee on foot, while the stolen vehicle, in an attempt to escape, collided with a police vehicle; following this, three individuals fled the stolen vehicle on foot, resulting in the apprehension of two 14-year-old juveniles from Hamden after a foot chase; the arrested juveniles were charged with offenses including Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Engaging in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Interfering, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a license; both were subsequently released to their parents, with one of the arrestees, wearing an ankle bracelet, having their probation officer notified; the incident emphasized the importance of residents securing their vehicles by locking them and taking keys inside.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

Ansonia News: Crash With Extractions

Nov 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Local Teen Arrested in Connection with July Homicide

Nov 16, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Derby News: Felony Stop On Route 8

Nov 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Shelton News: Teens With Guns

Nov 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Two Assaults

Nov 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Nov 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

2 Yutes Arrested In Shelton

Nov 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick