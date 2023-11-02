2 Yutes Arrested In Shelton



On November 19, 2023, at around 2:15 am, police in Shelton responded to a stolen vehicle report, successfully locating the stolen car and another connected vehicle, which led to a pursuit; during the chase, the pursuing vehicle crashed, and the driver attempted to flee on foot, while the stolen vehicle, in an attempt to escape, collided with a police vehicle; following this, three individuals fled the stolen vehicle on foot, resulting in the apprehension of two 14-year-old juveniles from Hamden after a foot chase; the arrested juveniles were charged with offenses including Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Engaging in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Interfering, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a license; both were subsequently released to their parents, with one of the arrestees, wearing an ankle bracelet, having their probation officer notified; the incident emphasized the importance of residents securing their vehicles by locking them and taking keys inside.

