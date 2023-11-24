Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Ansonia News: Pedestrian Hit By Train

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 24, 2023

Ansonia Police UPDATE: The Ansonia Police Department is assisting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority(MTA) with a train versus pedestrian accident in the area of Division Street & Pershing Drive. There are no road closures at this time however, we request that motorists stay clear of the area. All future press releases will be done by the MTA

2023-11-24@1:53pm–#Ansonia CT– Reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train at Division and Pershing Drive. No further information is available at this time.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

2 Yutes Arrested In Shelton

Nov 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Crash With Extractions

Nov 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Local Teen Arrested in Connection with July Homicide

Nov 16, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Robbery Suspects

Nov 24, 2023 Alex
Valley

Ansonia News: Pedestrian Hit By Train

Nov 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

State Police Holiday Stats

Nov 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

7 Car Crash I-95

Nov 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick