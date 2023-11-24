Ansonia News: Pedestrian Hit By Train

Ansonia Police UPDATE: The Ansonia Police Department is assisting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority(MTA) with a train versus pedestrian accident in the area of Division Street & Pershing Drive. There are no road closures at this time however, we request that motorists stay clear of the area. All future press releases will be done by the MTA

2023-11-24@1:53pm–#Ansonia CT– Reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train at Division and Pershing Drive. No further information is available at this time.