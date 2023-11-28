Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Shelton News: Downtown Robbery

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 28, 2023

Shelton CT– On 11/27/2023, Jalen Bolton and Ashan Langston were arrested by the Shelton Police Department in connection with a robbery that took place in downtown Shelton. The charges against them include Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, and Conspiracy. Additionally, Jalen Bolton faces a charge of possession of narcotics with intent to sell after crack cocaine was found in his possession.

The incident leading to their arrest occurred around 5:30 PM in the Municipal Parking lot at 415 Howe Ave. The police were initially dispatched to a fight at the location, but the individuals involved had fled by the time officers arrived. Later, the victim of the robbery reported to the Shelton Police Department, stating that he had been robbed at gunpoint in downtown Shelton. Despite being attacked by three suspects, the victim managed to fight them off and obtain the license plate number of the vehicle they were using.

The vehicle information was shared with other law enforcement agencies, leading the Bridgeport Police Department Auto Theft Task Force to locate the vehicle in Bridgeport. The vehicle was stopped, and its occupants, identified as Langston and Bolton, were apprehended. The victim positively identified them as two of the individuals involved in the robbery.

Both Bolton and Langston were held on a $100,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on 11/28/2023. The investigation is still ongoing, with additional arrests expected.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

Ansonia News: Pedestrian Hit By Train

Nov 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

2 Yutes Arrested In Shelton

Nov 23, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Crash With Extractions

Nov 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Shelton News: Downtown Robbery

Nov 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

State Police Holiday Stats

Nov 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Monroe News: Structure Fire

Nov 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Route 8/25 Crash

Nov 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick