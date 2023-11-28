Shelton News: Downtown Robbery

Shelton CT– On 11/27/2023, Jalen Bolton and Ashan Langston were arrested by the Shelton Police Department in connection with a robbery that took place in downtown Shelton. The charges against them include Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, and Conspiracy. Additionally, Jalen Bolton faces a charge of possession of narcotics with intent to sell after crack cocaine was found in his possession.

The incident leading to their arrest occurred around 5:30 PM in the Municipal Parking lot at 415 Howe Ave. The police were initially dispatched to a fight at the location, but the individuals involved had fled by the time officers arrived. Later, the victim of the robbery reported to the Shelton Police Department, stating that he had been robbed at gunpoint in downtown Shelton. Despite being attacked by three suspects, the victim managed to fight them off and obtain the license plate number of the vehicle they were using.

The vehicle information was shared with other law enforcement agencies, leading the Bridgeport Police Department Auto Theft Task Force to locate the vehicle in Bridgeport. The vehicle was stopped, and its occupants, identified as Langston and Bolton, were apprehended. The victim positively identified them as two of the individuals involved in the robbery.

Both Bolton and Langston were held on a $100,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on 11/28/2023. The investigation is still ongoing, with additional arrests expected.