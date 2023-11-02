Access Health CT (AHCT) has announced Open Enrollment for 2024 health insurance

Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced the Open Enrollment period will take place Nov. 1, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024 for health insurance plans for 2024. Connecticut residents can shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health insurance plans with coverage beginning in the 2024 plan year. Customers must enroll on or before Dec. 15, 2023 for coverage to begin Jan. 1, 2024. Customers who enroll between Dec. 16, 2023 and Jan. 15, 2024 will have coverage starting Feb. 1, 2024. AHCT is the only place Connecticut residents can qualify for financial help to lower health insurance costs.

Open Enrollment gives customers the opportunity to review health coverage options to ensure they are making the best choice that meets their individual needs and budgets. “It’s important to remember that when you enroll affects when your coverage begins. We encourage Connecticut residents to enroll or renew before Dec. 15, so their coverage begins Jan. 1,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel. “Those customers who wait and enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1 will not have coverage until Feb. 1, so it’s best to act early to make sure you and your family are covered for the full year.” During the Open Enrollment period, AHCT will continue to assist HUSKY Health clients affected by “Medicaid Unwinding.” Medicaid Unwinding is the process of resuming the annual review of households for Medicaid eligibility after a three-year break during the Public Health Emergency.

The eligibility redetermination process began again April 1 and HUSKY clients will be notified when it is their turn to enroll. This process will continue during the Open Enrollment Period. Connecticut residents who remain eligible for HUSKY Health will likely be automatically reenrolled. Those who need to take action will receive mail with instructions. Connecticut residents no longer eligible for HUSKY Health may become eligible for other no- or low-cost health coverage available through AHCT. Those options include the Covered Connecticut Program, which provides no-cost coverage for eligible residents, or a Qualified Health Plan (QHP), often available at a lower cost to residents if they qualify for subsidies. Free help to enroll is available online, in person and over the phone. AHCT has several ways to get free, in-person help throughout the state, including one-day events called enrollment fairs, as well as enrollment locations and Navigators that host sessions during regular business hours during the week. To see a schedule of enrollment fairs and to register, visit the Enrollment Events webpage.

A list of AHCT’s enrollment locations and Navigator partner locations is also available on that page. Residents may also work with a certified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find an expert, visit the Get Help webpage. For free online help, residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Residents may also contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The call center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to midnight on Dec. 15, 2023 and Jan. 15, 2024. The call center will be closed on Nov. 23, 2023, Dec. 25, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.