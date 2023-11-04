Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Daylights Savings Time…AGAIN

Nov 4, 2023

Daylight saving time ends on November 5 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to make sure the alarms are working.

“Home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half,” said Rebecca Johnson, regional disaster officer, American Red Cross Connecticut, and Rhode Island Region. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms too to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

Over the past year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help over 3,100 people in Connecticut affected by around 800 home fires, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.

SMOKE ALARMS When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer’s instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or a landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

IF YOU NEED HELP If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Visit redcross.org/ct or call 1-877-287-3327 (option 1) for a free smoke alarm installation and home safety visit.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick.

