Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Dept. will offer Book Scientist kits for children ages
3-12. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected based on the age
of the child participating. This month the theme is Dinosaurs (November 17).
Return the Library books when they are due and keep everything else! To register,
visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information
about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit
stratfordlibrary.org/kids.