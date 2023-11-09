Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Foot Pursuit

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 9, 2023

“On November 8, 2023, at 10:22 PM on Wednesday, Bridgeport Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop at Indian Ave/Chopsey Hill Ave. The vehicle initially pulled over and appeared to stop, but then suddenly accelerated at a high rate of speed. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop after hitting the curb of the center median. The driver fled on foot, initiating a pursuit heading northbound on Robert St and Indian Ave. State Police K-9 units were dispatched and tracked the suspect, concluding in the area of Chopsey Hill Rd and Summit St. At the time of the report, the suspect had not been located, and the vehicle was subsequently towed.”

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

