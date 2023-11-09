Bridgeport News: Foot Pursuit

“On November 8, 2023, at 10:22 PM on Wednesday, Bridgeport Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop at Indian Ave/Chopsey Hill Ave. The vehicle initially pulled over and appeared to stop, but then suddenly accelerated at a high rate of speed. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop after hitting the curb of the center median. The driver fled on foot, initiating a pursuit heading northbound on Robert St and Indian Ave. State Police K-9 units were dispatched and tracked the suspect, concluding in the area of Chopsey Hill Rd and Summit St. At the time of the report, the suspect had not been located, and the vehicle was subsequently towed.”

Post navigation