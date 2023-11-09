TWO ARRESTS – MULTIPLE ARREST WARRANTS

Bridgeport Police Department Call for Service no. 23-07931

Detective Bureau Case no. 23D-0206

Robbery 1st Degree – Kidnapping 1st Degree – Burglary 3rd Degree

The Original Vazzy’s Restaurant – 513 Broadbridge Avenue / Catamount Food Services – 1055 Huntington Turnpike

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 3:40 AM a female employee of The Original Vazzy’s Restaurant and Catamount Food Services entered her workplace at 1055 Huntington Turnpike, Bridgeport CT (Catamount Food Services) and was immediately confronted by two male burglary suspects lying in wait inside the business. One suspect was armed with a knife and the other with a pointed object. Both suspects grabbed hold of the victim and held her against her will. The suspects threatened the victim and took her keys to The Original Vazzy’s Restaurant located across the street at 513 Broadbridge Avenue. One male suspect left Catamount Food Services with the keys to Vazzy’s while the other stayed with the victim. For more than an hour Vazzy’s Restaurant was burglarized while the victim was being held against her will at Catamount Food Services. When the suspect finally returned from Vazzy’s, the victim was let go and both suspects fled the scene.

Earlier on January 31, 2023, at approximately 2:00 AM, a burglary took place at Whites Diner located at 280 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. It has been determined that suspects from the Vazzy’s/Catamount Food Services incident are the same.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery Squad took charge of this investigation. Over the last several months, Detective Damien Csech was able to identify both suspects and obtained multiple arrest warrants. The suspects have been identified as 50-year-old Hipolito Rodriguez of Bridgeport Connecticut and 46-year-old Vincent Deramo of Bridgeport Connecticut.

On November 6, 2023, Vicent Deramo was taken into custody by Orange PD and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department where he was served with an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree. Bond is $5,000. While in custody at the Bridgeport PD, he was also served with an outstanding arrest warrant for the Whites Diner incident. Deramo was charged additionally with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree. Bond was set at $150,000 and he was arraigned the same day. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Court Liaison Officer will submit a habeas corpus petition with the court here in Bridgeport for the Vazzy’s/Catamount Food Services incident. Deramo will be charged with Kidnapping in the 1st Degree, Robbery in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree (2 counts), Larceny in the 4th Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, and Threatening in the 2nd Degree. Bond is set at $150,000.

Hipolito Rodriguez is already in custody with the CT Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. The Bridgeport Police Department’s Court Liaison Officer will submit a habeas corpus petition with the court here in Bridgeport for both incidents. For the White’s Diner incident, Rodriguez will be charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree. For the Vazzy’s/Catamount Food Services incident, Rodriguez will be charged with Kidnapping in the 1st Degree, Robbery in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree (2 counts), Larceny in the 4th Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, and Threatening in the 2nd Degree. Total bond is set at $300,000.

BPD Robbery Squad Detective Damien Csech has done an outstanding job as the case officer and should be commended for his dedication to duty.