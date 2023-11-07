Bridgeport News: Man Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On November 6, 2023, at approximately 8:40 pm Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and citizens reports of shots fired within the 1200 block of Park Avenue. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

Upon arriving in the area, Officers quickly located a crime scene. Minutes later, a 24-year-old Bridgeport man presented at an area hospital suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim had been transported to the hospital via private vehicle. He is listed in stable condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation. A crime scene was located within the 1200 block of Park Avenue to include the Gulf Gas Station at the intersection of Park Avenue & Wood Avenue. Multiple items of evidence were located. Those items have been collected and processed by the Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit.

Detectives conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kenny Mckenna, at 203-581-5245. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.