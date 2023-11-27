Bridgeport News: Man Shot

On November 26, 2023, at approximately 2:25 am Bridgeport Police responded to reports of a party shot at 2579 Fairfield Avenue (Krauszer’s Food Store). Upon arrival, Officers quickly located a 33-year-old Bridgeport man lying on the ground in the parking lot of the store. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. He was quickly transported by AMR Ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation. Multiple items of evidence were located at the scene. Those items are being collected and processed by the Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit.

Detectives are conducting interviews, canvassing the area, and documenting their investigation. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Jeff Holtz, at 203-581-5293. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.