Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 26, 2023

On November 26, 2023, at approximately 2:25 am Bridgeport Police responded to reports of a party shot at 2579 Fairfield Avenue (Krauszer’s Food Store).   Upon arrival, Officers quickly located a 33-year-old Bridgeport man lying on the ground in the parking lot of the store.  The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and leg.  He was quickly transported by AMR Ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation.  Multiple items of evidence were located at the scene.  Those items are being collected and processed by the Police Department’s Forensic Identification Unit. 

Detectives are conducting interviews, canvassing the area, and documenting their investigation.  The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Jeff Holtz, at 203-581-5293.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Home Invasion With Shots Fired

Nov 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Crash!

Nov 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2 Pedestrians Struck

Nov 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

Nov 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Connecticut State PoliceThanksgiving Weekend Stats

Nov 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Bridgeport News: Assault

Nov 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES NEW ELIGIBILITY LEVELS ALLOWED NEARLY 10,000 ADDITIONAL PEOPLE TO RECEIVE SNAP BENEFITS THIS YEAR

Nov 26, 2023 Alex