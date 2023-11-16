Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

On November 14th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls regarding a serious incident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was found lying on the ground at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Bishop Avenue. Emergency responders, including American Medical Response, the Bridgeport Fire Department, and Bridgeport Police officers, all arrived at the scene to investigate. Preliminary reports suggest that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle; however, a suspect vehicle has not been fully identified at this time.

The 54-year-old victim from Bridgeport was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for the serious injuries sustained at the scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Officer A. Orum is currently investigating this incident. We urge anyone with information to contact the Traffic Division immediately at (203) 576-7640, andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.