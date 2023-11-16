Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 15, 2023

On November 14th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls regarding a serious incident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was found lying on the ground at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Bishop Avenue. Emergency responders, including American Medical Response, the Bridgeport Fire Department, and Bridgeport Police officers, all arrived at the scene to investigate. Preliminary reports suggest that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle; however, a suspect vehicle has not been fully identified at this time.

The 54-year-old victim from Bridgeport was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for the serious injuries sustained at the scene.

The Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Officer A. Orum is currently investigating this incident. We urge anyone with information to contact the Traffic Division immediately at (203) 576-7640, andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Truck Hits Overpass

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Stratford News: Stove Fire

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Truck Hits Overpass

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Stratford News: Stove Fire

Nov 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick