Bridgeport News: Suspicious Death

On November 3, 2023, at approximately 4:10 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a report of a human body found behind 1028 Stratford Avenue.

Patrol Officers responded to the area and found a deceased female in the rear parking lot of 1028 Stratford Avenue. She was positioned near a dumpster in the parking lot. Medical personnel arrived on scene and confirmed the party was deceased. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. The Forensic Identification Unit has since processed the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has removed the unidentified body. The OCME will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No further information at this time. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this suspicious death is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Keith Hanson, at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.