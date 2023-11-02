Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

On October 14, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm the Islamic Community Center located at 468 Clinton Ave. was burglarized. The suspect stole several computer tablets and a digital camera. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect captured on video surveillance at this location on that date and time.

The suspect is described as a Black male, thin, with a goatee-type beard and mustache. The suspect is wearing black pants and a black and red sweatshirt with distinct writing on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Damien Csech (Robbery/Burglary Squad) at (203) 581-5204 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.