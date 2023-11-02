The City of Bridgeport and the Downtown Special Services District to Host Reception for the Conclusion of the “Color it In” Mural Program

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport’s Office of Planning and Economic Development (OPED) has partnered with the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) to close out its second year of the “Color It In” mural project. The project produced over 30 murals in the downtown area of Bridgeport; helping to utilize vacant walls and spaces to add to DSSD’s initiatives to beautify the City. Murals have been placed throughout all areas of downtown, leaving no stone unturned with exposing residents and visitors to public art.

“I would like to thank the Bridgeport DSSD for partnering with the OPED department to help make our downtown area an oasis for artists in our City,” Mayor Ganim stated. “It has been a pleasure to see many of our buildings serve multiple purposes for our residents and visitors; leaving lasting impressions on the ways we’re committed to improving the quality of life in Bridgeport. I extend much gratitude to all the artists as well; their tireless work towards their murals cannot be unnoticed as they carry beautiful colors and messages that greatly improve the vibrancy of downtown.”

The “Color It In” Artists’ Reception will be held on Thursday, November 16, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at The Bijou Theatre. Preceding the reception, Bridgeport DSSD will also host a Public Art Walk on Friday, November 10, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. The walk will be a guided trail to view all murals and sculptures placed throughout the downtown area. Those who are interested in the walk are encouraged to meet at the DSSD office at 938 Broad Street for refreshments before the walk begins.