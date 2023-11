Connecticut State Police Thanksgiving Weekend Stats 11/22 – 11/26

These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, November, 26, 2023:

Calls for service: 4,985 Motorist assists: 245 Speeding violations: 178

Motor vehicle accidents: 356 Fatalities: 1 DUI Arrests: 28

Infractions for other violations: (including seatbelt, unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, distracted driving, etc): 428