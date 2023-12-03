Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2023-12-02@2:41pm–#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls on Saturday alerting them to a fire on Rosedale Street. Bridgeport Fire Units, in coordination with the Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) and American Medical Response (AMR), were promptly dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, the first on-scene units verified a working fire on the third floor, confined to the specified apartment. Rapid efforts by the units led to the quick extinguishing of the fire. Currently, an investigation is underway, and the Red Cross will be providing shelter for two adults and two children affected by the incident. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries during this fire.

