Bridgeport Positively Charged For Battery Plant

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 4, 2023

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Grant Fund has electrified the scene by wiring $47.5 million to empower the construction of Nanoramic Laboratories in our city. The U.S. Department of Energy has sparked this initiative, and Nanoramic Laboratories has chosen Bridgeport as the perfect circuit to develop high-voltage, low-cost batteries. This powerful facility will light up the city’s commitment to clean energy and aims to generate a current of 200 new jobs.

Notably, Nanoramic Laboratories is amped up to bring significant cost benefits, aiming to conduct a resistance against high battery costs, reducing them by up to a shocking 27%. The company is also fully charged with sustainable practices that will conduct energy conservation, promoting resilience in the city’s energy grid.

Mayor Ganim expressed his wattage of excitement, welcoming Nanoramic Laboratories to Bridgeport. He highlighted the potential of this electrifying technology to generate jobs while plugging into the city’s sustainability initiatives. The mayor acknowledged the collaborative circuitry with Governor Ned Lamont, Nanoramic Laboratories, and the U.S. Department of Energy, expressing gratitude for their investment in advancing the city’s vision for a brighter future.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

