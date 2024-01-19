Bridgeport News: Affinity Ribbon Cutting

Today, a ribbon was cut at Bridgeport’s first cannabis dispensary, Affinity Dispensary, located in the West End at 2000 Commerce Drive. This dispensary is one of four locations set to open throughout Bridgeport. Ray Pantalena, the operator of Affinity, has dubbed this privately-owned location a “superstore,” boasting an impressive 8,000 square feet, providing ample space to cater to both adult users and medical patients.

Due to its substantial size, Affinity Bridgeport has earned the distinction of being the largest dispensary in Connecticut. Moreover, it is anticipated to generate 50 new jobs. Additionally, the dispensary is committed to contributing 3% of its sales tax back into Bridgeport through the Cannabis Trust Fund, an initiative currently underway with the Bridgeport City Council.

This trust fund is poised to support various projects within the city, including collaboration with Bridgeport’s Neighborhood Revitalization Zones (NRZ), funding youth programs, and addressing other quality of life issues within Bridgeport. Mayor Ganim expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I think it’s amazing that Affinity Dispensary has chosen Bridgeport for their second dispensary location. The level of community involvement committed by Affinity is greatly appreciated. With the creation of local jobs and the contributions to the Cannabis Trust Fund, Bridgeport stands to benefit significantly from the reinvestment in the community. We’re delighted to welcome Affinity Dispensary to Bridgeport and eagerly anticipate the positive impact this site will bring to our city.”