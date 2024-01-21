Bridgeport News: Fire At Old Harding High School

2024-11-21@3:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters received calls of black smoke coming from the old Harding High School in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. The smoke column could be seen from I-95 and surrounding areas. Firefighters arrived and found an active fire and called for a second alarm which brought additional firefighters and resources to the scene. Despite the frigid temperatures the firefighters had the bulk of the fire under control within a half hour. I asked acting Fire Chief Edwards if it was possible to determine the cause, if possibly squatters trying to keep warm and he said it was too early to determine, but he was confident the fire marshal would determine the cause. There were no reported injuries.

