Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Fire At Old Harding High School

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 21, 2024

2024-11-21@3:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters received calls of black smoke coming from the old Harding High School in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. The smoke column could be seen from I-95 and surrounding areas. Firefighters arrived and found an active fire and called for a second alarm which brought additional firefighters and resources to the scene. Despite the frigid temperatures the firefighters had the bulk of the fire under control within a half hour. I asked acting Fire Chief Edwards if it was possible to determine the cause, if possibly squatters trying to keep warm and he said it was too early to determine, but he was confident the fire marshal would determine the cause. There were no reported injuries.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

